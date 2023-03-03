PDT Partners LLC Has $166,000 Holdings in HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT)

PDT Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,919 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC owned approximately 0.39% of HireRight worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HRT. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in HireRight by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,492,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,425,000 after purchasing an additional 87,283 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HireRight by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,124,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,229,000 after buying an additional 22,719 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in HireRight by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,591,000 after buying an additional 84,025 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HireRight by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,006,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,218,000 after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of HireRight by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 709,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 109,432 shares in the last quarter. 12.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at HireRight

In other news, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,878,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Atlantic Genpar (Bermu General bought 136,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.10 per share, with a total value of $1,782,032.30. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 31,801,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,605,728.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Rjc Gis Holdings Llc sold 17,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.02, for a total transaction of $205,085.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,878,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,764,462.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,872 shares of company stock worth $565,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HireRight Trading Up 0.1 %

Several brokerages recently commented on HRT. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of HireRight from $18.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded HireRight from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on HireRight from $23.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of HireRight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

HRT stock opened at $10.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.19. HireRight Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $18.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.71 million, a PE ratio of -43.40 and a beta of 0.17.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

