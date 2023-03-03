Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Purchases Shares of 11,750 STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,890,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,049,078,000 after buying an additional 191,420 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 2.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,399,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $401,624,000 after buying an additional 309,569 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 14.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,489,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $399,391,000 after buying an additional 1,723,090 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1,395.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,151,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,354,000 after buying an additional 4,807,076 shares during the period. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of STORE Capital in the third quarter worth about $128,453,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on STORE Capital in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, STORE Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.89.

Shares of STOR opened at $32.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.93. STORE Capital Co. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.21.

STORE Capital Corp. operates as an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the acquisition, investment, management, and ownership of single tenant operational real estate properties. The company was founded by Mary Fedewa, Morton H. Fleischer, Christopher H. Volk, Catherine Long, Michael J.

