Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 183,977 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) by 63.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 106,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,977 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $5,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 63.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,629,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,965,000 after buying an additional 1,020,515 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,382,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,715,000 after purchasing an additional 741,156 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,030,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,039,000 after purchasing an additional 359,698 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 53.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 941,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,829,000 after acquiring an additional 328,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Pond Capital LP increased its stake in Boyd Gaming by 483.9% in the 2nd quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 389,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after acquiring an additional 322,927 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Boyd Gaming alerts:

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In related news, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total transaction of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider William S. Boyd sold 106,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $6,245,598.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,733,927 shares in the company, valued at $863,555,461.47. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.05, for a total value of $1,601,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,297,562 shares in the company, valued at $83,108,846.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 776,270 shares of company stock worth $48,768,216 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 0.5 %

BYD stock opened at $65.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.95 and a 200 day moving average of $57.32. Boyd Gaming Co. has a twelve month low of $46.10 and a twelve month high of $72.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $922.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $880.30 million. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 42.63% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boyd Gaming Co. will post 5.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Boyd Gaming’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BYD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Boyd Gaming from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Boyd Gaming from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.87.

About Boyd Gaming

(Get Rating)

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boyd Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boyd Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.