SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,485 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned about 0.08% of SilverCrest Metals worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SILV. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 766.6% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 116,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 103,333 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 862.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 351,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,948,000 after purchasing an additional 314,815 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals during the third quarter worth $98,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 25.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 59,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 11,949 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of SilverCrest Metals by 6.7% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 110,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SilverCrest Metals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SILV. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Desjardins reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$13.75 to C$13.25 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th.

SilverCrest Metals Stock Down 1.3 %

SilverCrest Metals Profile

SILV opened at $5.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $807.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.54 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 11.87 and a quick ratio of 9.23.

(Get Rating)

SilverCrest Metals Inc explores for and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SILV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverCrest Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverCrest Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.