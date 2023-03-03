Gabelli Funds LLC Has $381,000 Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned about 0.07% of Calavo Growers worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVGW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 102.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 12,753.8% in the third quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Calavo Growers by 257.2% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Calavo Growers during the second quarter worth $60,000. 73.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

Calavo Growers Price Performance

Shares of CVGW opened at $33.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.80 and its 200 day moving average is $34.18. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $586.75 million, a P/E ratio of -91.92 and a beta of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.34). Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $243.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.90 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in the marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocado products, and other perishable foods. It operates through the Grown and Prepared segments. The Grown segment consists of fresh avocados, tomatoes, and papayas. The Prepared segment includes all other products including fresh-cut fruits and vegetables, ready-to-eat sandwiches, wraps, salads and snacks, guacamole, and salsa.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.