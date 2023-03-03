Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Reduced by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,066 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $510,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 210.6% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 218.3% during the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 366 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In other news, Director Gregory Hayes acquired 10,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,397,727.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE PSX opened at $105.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a PE ratio of 4.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $73.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $40.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 31.20% and a net margin of 6.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.30%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Phillips 66 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Further Reading

