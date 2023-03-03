Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Invests $236,000 in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $8,985,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,602,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,471,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,953,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ball in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,419,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.31.

Ball Price Performance

Ball stock opened at $56.00 on Friday. Ball Co. has a 12 month low of $46.00 and a 12 month high of $94.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The company has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.78.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.87%.

Insider Transactions at Ball

In other news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total value of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,877,196.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,064,236.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

