Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 3,815 Shares of Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Expro Group Holdings (NYSE:XPRO – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,040 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Expro Group were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XPRO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 47,797 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Expro Group during the 1st quarter valued at $947,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,162,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,225,000 after purchasing an additional 190,534 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,192,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,206,000 after purchasing an additional 181,156 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Expro Group by 45.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,076,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,140,000 after purchasing an additional 338,285 shares during the period. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $16.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Expro Group from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th.

XPRO opened at $23.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $19.38 and a 200 day moving average of $16.87. Expro Group Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $8.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

In related news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 8,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $202,268.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 147,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,400,012.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Expro Group news, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $70,955.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 232,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,657,647.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael C. Kearney sold 8,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total value of $202,268.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 147,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,400,012.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,253,111 shares of company stock valued at $152,942,060. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Expro Group Holdings NV engages in the provision of energy services. Its products and services include well construction, well flow management, well intervention and integrity, and subsea well access. The company was founded in 1938 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

