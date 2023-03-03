Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,800 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,850 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $823,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,031,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $779,858,000 after purchasing an additional 245,974 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First American Financial by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,629,986 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $624,215,000 after purchasing an additional 303,214 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in First American Financial by 10.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,412,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $339,329,000 after purchasing an additional 605,253 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in First American Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,193,170 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $206,981,000 after purchasing an additional 90,276 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in First American Financial by 3.0% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,516,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $116,021,000 after acquiring an additional 73,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

First American Financial stock opened at $54.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44 and a beta of 1.26. First American Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $43.54 and a 52-week high of $69.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.75.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.10). First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 3.46%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. First American Financial’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 5.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.60%.

Several brokerages have commented on FAF. Barclays boosted their target price on First American Financial from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet raised First American Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Stephens raised First American Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded First American Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First American Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

First American Financial Corp. engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement services to the real estate and mortgage industries. It also provides other financial services and risk solutions. It operates through the following segments: Title Insurance and Services, Specialty Insurance, and Corporate.

