Gabelli Funds LLC Has $378,000 Holdings in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK)

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 21,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in OPKO Health were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 33.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in OPKO Health by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 89,210 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,963 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in OPKO Health by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,334,535 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 4,538 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in OPKO Health by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in OPKO Health by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,931 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the last quarter. 23.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Transactions at OPKO Health

OPKO Health Stock Up 2.6 %

In related news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. purchased 14,285,714 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.35 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,285,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,999,999.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 40.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of OPK opened at $1.20 on Friday. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $927.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.11). OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 32.70%. The business had revenue of $185.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 53.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

OPKO Health Profile

(Get Rating)

OPKO Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical and diagnostics company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Diagnostics segment includes the clinical laboratory operations of BioReference, as well as point-of-care operations.

Featured Stories

