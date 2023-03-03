Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $554,000 Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,265 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CACC. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Credit Acceptance during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 173,421 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $95,443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 227 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wendy A. Rummler sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.04, for a total value of $555,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,943.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CACC opened at $448.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $452.56 and a 200-day moving average of $471.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.31. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52 week low of $358.00 and a 52 week high of $648.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 23.10 and a current ratio of 23.10.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $11.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.28 by $2.46. The company had revenue of $459.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.89 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 29.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 45.46 EPS for the current year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Credit Acceptance from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

