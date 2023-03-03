Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 1,265 Shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,265 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $105,948,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $10,208,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $681,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in GSK by 5.1% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 79,888 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in GSK during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. 13.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get GSK alerts:

GSK Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of GSK stock opened at $34.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.58. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.65.

GSK Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a $0.3404 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.50%.

GSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,400 ($16.89) in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of GSK from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Sunday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($19.91) to GBX 1,535 ($18.52) in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.