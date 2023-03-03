Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Raises Stock Position in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,840 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 82,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,446,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in LHC Group by 188.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 9,542 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its stake in LHC Group by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 365,000 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $59,736,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in LHC Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,502 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in LHC Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,180,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get LHC Group alerts:

LHC Group Stock Performance

Shares of LHCG opened at $169.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.83, a P/E/G ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.18. LHC Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.32 and a 1 year high of $169.84.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.