Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $585,000 Stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 150.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBB. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 58.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $128.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.04. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1 year low of $104.29 and a 1 year high of $138.74.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.101 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

