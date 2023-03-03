Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 22,545 ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of ZimVie Inc. (NASDAQ:ZIMV – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 22,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.09% of ZimVie at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ZIMV. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,416,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,860,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,526,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,424,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ZimVie during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,033,000. 74.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barclays assumed coverage on ZimVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

Shares of ZimVie stock opened at $5.80 on Friday. ZimVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.05 and a 1 year high of $28.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $9.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

ZimVie Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and delivers a portfolio of products and solutions designed to treat a range of spine pathologies, and support dental tooth replacement and restoration procedures worldwide. It offers dental implant systems, prosthetic and abutment products, surgical instrumentation, and kits; bone grafts, barrier membranes, allografts, and collagen wound care products; intraoral scanners; and virtual treatment planning services, guided surgery solutions, CAD/CAM workflow systems, and patient-specific restorative components and intra-oral scanners, as well as spinal fusion implants and instrumentation for various spinal procedures, biologics, and bone healing technologies.

