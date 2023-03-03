Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Stock Holdings in Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,809 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.34% of Daktronics worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAKT. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in Daktronics by 7.6% during the third quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 56,880 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in Daktronics by 18.6% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 5,464 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Daktronics by 13.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 46,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Daktronics by 6.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,915 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 5,830 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Daktronics by 0.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,362,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,074,000 after buying an additional 6,166 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DAKT stock opened at $4.04 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.70 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 1.14. Daktronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $4.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Daktronics ( NASDAQ:DAKT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 12th. The technology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $187.44 million during the quarter. Daktronics had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a negative return on equity of 12.77%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Daktronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th.

Daktronics, Inc engages in designing and manufacturing electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International.

