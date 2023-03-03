Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Boosts Position in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,070 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Vodafone Group Public were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Vodafone Group Public during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 2nd quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public in the 3rd quarter valued at about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on VOD shares. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Vodafone Group Public from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 215 ($2.59) to GBX 195 ($2.35) in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 115 ($1.39) in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.71.

Vodafone Group Public Trading Down 0.4 %

Vodafone Group Public Profile

Shares of NASDAQ VOD opened at $11.91 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average of $11.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Vodafone Group Public Limited has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $17.67.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

