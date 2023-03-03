Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Takes $261,000 Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,602,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 158.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,014,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,194,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848,437 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 79.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,278,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,246 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 28.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,619,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,388,000 after purchasing an additional 357,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 228.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,569,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,384 shares during the period. 71.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.47, for a total transaction of $1,286,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 369,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,998,143.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 75,000 shares of company stock worth $3,516,250 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $83.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $122.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their price target on CRISPR Therapeutics from $153.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CRSP opened at $49.19 on Friday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a fifty-two week low of $38.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.88 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.71.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.86. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 54,271.70% and a negative return on equity of 31.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.84) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.52 EPS for the current year.

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

