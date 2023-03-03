Gabelli Funds LLC Has $772,000 Position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its position in Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.89% of Neuronetics worth $772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neuronetics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 95.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 167,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 81,752 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 17,628 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Neuronetics by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 100,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 71,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Neuronetics by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 10,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $5.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Neuronetics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.98 and a 52-week high of $6.95.

Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Neuronetics from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc sold 4,896 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total value of $30,844.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,942,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,536,118.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 16,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.13, for a total value of $98,386.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 373,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,138.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,565 shares of company stock valued at $2,030,196 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Neuronetics, Inc commercial stage medical technology company, which engages in the designing, developing and marketing products for the patients suffering from psychiatric disorders. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm offers NeuroStar TMS, a therapy system for the treatment of major depressive disorders in adult patients.

