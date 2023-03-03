Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires Shares of 8,400 Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGFY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Signify Health by 293.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Signify Health by 172.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Signify Health during the second quarter worth $148,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet cut Signify Health from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.15.

Signify Health Price Performance

Signify Health Company Profile

NYSE:SGFY opened at $28.65 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $28.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.55. Signify Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.70 and a 52-week high of $29.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.