Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Purchased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its position in Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,325 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,275 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Algoma Steel Group were worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 440,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 216,484 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Black Swift Group LLC raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Senior Secured Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,072,000 after purchasing an additional 380,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $589,000. 63.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ASTL has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Algoma Steel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 2.9 %

Algoma Steel Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ASTL opened at $8.44 on Friday. Algoma Steel Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a 200-day moving average of $7.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $874.13 million, a PE ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Algoma Steel Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.39%.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

See Also

