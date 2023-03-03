Gabelli Funds LLC Invests $713,000 in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 23,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Paramount Global during the third quarter worth about $37,508,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,825,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,542,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Kempner Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paramount Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $875,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:PARAP opened at $31.65 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.46.

Paramount Global Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

