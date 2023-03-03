Gabelli Funds LLC Reduces Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,900 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 24.5% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,441 shares of the bank’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $177,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $202,000. 2.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shinhan Financial Group Price Performance

SHG opened at $28.41 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.98 and a 1 year high of $36.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.86.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shinhan Financial Group Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SHG shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.46 to $32.31 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shinhan Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 26th.

(Get Rating)

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

Further Reading

