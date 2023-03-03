Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Lazard were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,750,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,565,000 after acquiring an additional 462,677 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after acquiring an additional 307,614 shares in the last quarter. Algebris UK Ltd lifted its stake in Lazard by 441.9% in the 1st quarter. Algebris UK Ltd now owns 285,104 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,836,000 after buying an additional 232,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Lazard by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

LAZ stock opened at $38.00 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $30.20 and a 52 week high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.56.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). Lazard had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 48.82%. The company had revenue of $731.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.26%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.64%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Lazard from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lazard has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

