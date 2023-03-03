Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,800 Shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned 0.23% of Intevac worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVAC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Intevac by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,330,111 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,116,000 after acquiring an additional 26,482 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 1,365.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 197,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 184,346 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $594,000. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intevac by 23.6% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 206,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 39,270 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intevac

In other news, Director David S. Dury purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.31 per share, for a total transaction of $36,550.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,990. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $139,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Dury acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.31 per share, with a total value of $36,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 129,000 shares in the company, valued at $942,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 104,231 shares of company stock worth $698,414 in the last quarter. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intevac Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ IVAC opened at $7.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.73. Intevac, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.29 and a 1-year high of $7.51.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Intevac in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec upgraded Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th.

About Intevac

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

