Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Acquires 2,596 Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,042 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $359,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 189.1% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 358,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 234,233 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 35.4% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 976,599 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,407,000 after purchasing an additional 255,296 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the third quarter worth $707,000. Finally, Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy by 23.9% during the second quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 84,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,337,000 after buying an additional 16,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $14.89 on Friday. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $10.69 and a one year high of $20.53. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.03. Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The business had revenue of $788.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $758.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. Patterson-UTI Energy’s revenue was up 69.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in a report on Friday, December 9th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Patterson-UTI Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.05.

About Patterson-UTI Energy

(Get Rating)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment, and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and Colombia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.