Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAP – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PARAP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of PARAP opened at $31.65 on Friday. Paramount Global has a twelve month low of $24.12 and a twelve month high of $59.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $30.07 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Showtime, BET, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, Smithsonian Channel, and CBS Sports Network.

