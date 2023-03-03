Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Increases Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ET. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energy Transfer during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 5,535 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.43.

Shares of Energy Transfer stock opened at $12.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $9.15 and a 12-month high of $13.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day moving average is $12.15.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $20.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.81 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 87.77%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst purchased 5,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.00 per share, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares in the company, valued at $12,579,660. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.55 per share, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 580,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,424,398 shares of company stock worth $18,382,780. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

