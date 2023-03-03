Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Makes New Investment in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,797,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $138,000. NCM Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 560.6% during the second quarter. NCM Capital Management LLC now owns 16,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 13,763 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,893,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of iShares US Real Estate ETF by 47.1% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 16,054 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 5,144 shares in the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYR opened at $86.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.90 and a 200 day moving average of $88.00. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $75.66 and a twelve month high of $113.13.

About iShares US Real Estate ETF

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

