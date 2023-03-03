Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 107,510 Shares of GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its position in GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 248,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,510 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.59% of GAN worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth about $31,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in GAN in the second quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in GAN in the third quarter worth about $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of GAN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of GAN to $3.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of GAN to $2.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of GAN stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. GAN Limited has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

