Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Sells 10,040 Shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL cut its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 41.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,040 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Unilever were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in Unilever by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after buying an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,968,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,509,000 after buying an additional 1,194,641 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Unilever by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,455,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,024,000 after purchasing an additional 724,641 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Unilever by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,042,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,988,000 after purchasing an additional 28,870 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Unilever by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 4,270,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,198,000 after purchasing an additional 650,095 shares during the period. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on UL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Unilever Trading Up 1.0 %

Unilever Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $50.40 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $52.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a $0.4569 dividend. This is a boost from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd.

About Unilever

(Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

See Also

