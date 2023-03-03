Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $439,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 511,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $18,334,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.

Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Shares of TSEM opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.89. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a one year low of $39.73 and a one year high of $49.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.60.

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

