Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $439,000 Position in Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSEM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,865,878 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,526,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,839 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,107,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,453,000 after purchasing an additional 675,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 554.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,874,000 after purchasing an additional 522,879 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 7,734.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 517,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $23,908,000 after purchasing an additional 511,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Tower Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at $18,334,000. Institutional investors own 53.83% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th.
Tower Semiconductor Stock Performance
Tower Semiconductor Company Profile
Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, other Asia countries, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tower Semiconductor (TSEM)
- Snowflake Reports Weak Guidance: Is the Growth Snowflake Melting?
- Hormel Hits 2-Year Low, And The Dip Gets Bought
- Here’s Why Ross Could Soon Be Hitting All Time Highs
- The Bottom Is In For Salesforce.com
- It’s Time For A Fresh Look At The Kroger Co.
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tower Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tower Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.