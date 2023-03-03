Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Decreases Stock Holdings in The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL trimmed its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 310 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Timken were worth $560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Timken by 1.0% during the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 13,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Timken by 4.1% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Timken by 8.4% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Timken by 28.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Timken by 5.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,785 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Timken

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.97, for a total transaction of $2,135,580.77. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,933,559.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Timken Price Performance

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TKR. Bank of America upgraded shares of Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Timken from $78.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Timken from $70.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Timken has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

TKR stock opened at $87.66 on Friday. The Timken Company has a one year low of $50.85 and a one year high of $87.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $79.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.54.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Timken had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Timken Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

