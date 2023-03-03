DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG) Shares Sold by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL decreased its holdings in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,453 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in DigitalBridge Group were worth $396,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,036 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 3,076 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DigitalBridge Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in DigitalBridge Group in the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DBRG opened at $12.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $30.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.05.

DigitalBridge Group Dividend Announcement

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.22). DigitalBridge Group had a negative net margin of 28.11% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $301.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. DigitalBridge Group’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.54%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of DigitalBridge Group in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of DigitalBridge Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

DigitalBridge Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

