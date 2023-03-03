Gabelli Funds LLC Grows Position in SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) by 148.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,492 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,992 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in SciPlay were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in SciPlay by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 389,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after buying an additional 80,809 shares in the last quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd now owns 1,724,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,089,000 after purchasing an additional 64,840 shares during the period. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 20,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SciPlay in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $860,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.64% of the company’s stock.

Get SciPlay alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SCPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on SciPlay from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on SciPlay to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wedbush lifted their target price on SciPlay to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on SciPlay from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.72.

SciPlay Trading Up 3.4 %

About SciPlay

SCPL opened at $16.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.40. SciPlay Co. has a 12 month low of $10.60 and a 12 month high of $17.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.38.

(Get Rating)

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, Quick Hit Slots, Monopoly Slots, and 88 Fortunes Slots and casual games, which include Bingo Showdown, and Solitaire Pets Adventure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SciPlay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SciPlay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.