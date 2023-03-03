Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 20,000 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC lowered its stake in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 20,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEO. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 149.5% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,027 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in NeoGenomics by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get NeoGenomics alerts:

NeoGenomics Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ NEO opened at $17.34 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.45. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a one year low of $6.00 and a one year high of $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.73 and a quick ratio of 6.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About NeoGenomics

NEO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com upgraded NeoGenomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on NeoGenomics from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

(Get Rating)

NeoGenomics, Inc is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in cancer genetics diagnostic testing and pharma services. It operates through the Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The Clinical Services segment offers cancer testing services to community-based pathologists, hospitals, academic centers, and oncology groups.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGenomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGenomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.