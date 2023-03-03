Gabelli Funds LLC Acquires 1,746 Shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 73,587 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.87% of Westwood Holdings Group worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHG. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Westwood Holdings Group by 22.8% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 182,180 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,754,000 after acquiring an additional 33,805 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 39.0% in the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 114,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 457,458 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,313,000 after purchasing an additional 4,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 323.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Westwood Holdings Group

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Matthew Lockridge sold 6,713 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $78,542.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,087.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Up 3.3 %

WHG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded Westwood Holdings Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of WHG opened at $13.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.33 and a 200 day moving average of $11.55. Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.80.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is -101.69%.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

