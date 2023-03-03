Gabelli Funds LLC Has $411,000 Stake in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $411,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GENI. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genius Sports by 25.3% during the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $65,000. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the third quarter worth $68,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports during the first quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.12% of the company’s stock.

Genius Sports Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:GENI opened at $4.64 on Friday. Genius Sports Limited has a 12 month low of $2.20 and a 12 month high of $5.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 1.98.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

