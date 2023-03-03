Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 2,500 Shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 23,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Willdan Group were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Willdan Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 521,681 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC now owns 325,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 119,160 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 284,110 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Willdan Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 259,248 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,151,000 after acquiring an additional 28,771 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Willdan Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 245,886 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

Willdan Group Price Performance

WLDN opened at $17.64 on Friday. Willdan Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $34.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.70 and a 200-day moving average of $17.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Transactions at Willdan Group

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I decreased their price target on shares of Willdan Group from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Willdan Group from $35.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager purchased 83,100 shares of Willdan Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,331,262.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,461,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,416,129.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders bought a total of 119,618 shares of company stock worth $1,984,422 over the last three months. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Willdan Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the Energy and the Engineering and Consulting segments. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment provides civil engineering-related construction management, building and safety, city engineering office management, city planning, civil design, geotechnical, material testing and other engineering consulting services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.