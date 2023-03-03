Gabelli Funds LLC Boosts Holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Petco Health and Wellness were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,191,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 123,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 49,951 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 39,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 607,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,783,000 after purchasing an additional 41,007 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.44. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $22.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.02). Petco Health and Wellness had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Petco Health and Wellness’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WOOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petco Health and Wellness from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.