1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.17% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FLWS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 222.0% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,305.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3,450.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 5,176 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 17.0% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,713 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 27.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,792 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter. 37.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FLWS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd.

FLWS opened at $10.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $668.43 million, a P/E ratio of 206.44 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average is $8.56. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $15.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, engages in the provision of gifts designing. It operates through the following business segments: Consumer Floral and Gifts, Gourmet Floral and Gifts, and BloomNet. The Consumer Floral and Gifts segment operates 1-800-Flowers.com, PersonalizationMall, FruitBouquets.com, Flowerama, and Alice’s Table.

