Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 3,000 Shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA)

Gabelli Funds LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Exor Capital LLP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $92,984,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 14,132,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,051,000 after buying an additional 2,685,200 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 20,831,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,941,000 after buying an additional 2,201,291 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,342,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 21,380,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,280 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TEVA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.78.

NYSE:TEVA opened at $9.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited has a one year low of $6.78 and a one year high of $11.44.

In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sven Dethlefs sold 59,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total value of $589,987.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 165,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,635,618.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP David Matthew Stark sold 63,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.89, for a total transaction of $626,857.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,412.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development, production, and sale of medicines. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and International Markets. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

