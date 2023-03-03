Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its stake in Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vimeo worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at $92,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the third quarter valued at $770,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 73.4% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 601,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,404,000 after buying an additional 254,358 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,295,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,184,000 after buying an additional 1,446,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vimeo by 51.9% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vimeo Stock Performance

VMEO stock opened at $3.67 on Friday. Vimeo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.07 and a fifty-two week high of $13.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.33. The company has a market cap of $610.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.65 and a beta of 1.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Vimeo ( NASDAQ:VMEO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.12. Vimeo had a negative return on equity of 18.09% and a negative net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $105.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Vimeo’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vimeo, Inc. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on VMEO shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Vimeo from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on Vimeo from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Vimeo from $10.00 to $7.25 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions in New York and internationally. The company provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. It also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

