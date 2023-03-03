Gabelli Funds LLC Buys 14,427 Shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) by 28.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,327 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,427 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in American Outdoor Brands were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 4.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in American Outdoor Brands by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 233,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,070,000 after buying an additional 2,085 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 7.1% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 33,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 23.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Outdoor Brands by 21.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. 67.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Outdoor Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AOUT. Cowen increased their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of American Outdoor Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd.

American Outdoor Brands Stock Performance

NASDAQ AOUT opened at $9.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.20. American Outdoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.10 and a 52-week high of $16.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 7.34 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $54.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.66 million. American Outdoor Brands had a negative net margin of 36.54% and a positive return on equity of 4.78%. Equities research analysts forecast that American Outdoor Brands, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

American Outdoor Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. It offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. The company also provides shooting sports accessories products include rests, vaults, and other related accessories; outdoor lifestyle products, such as premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; outdoor cooking products; and camping, survival, and emergency preparedness products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Outdoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Outdoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.