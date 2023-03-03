Gabelli Funds LLC Cuts Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Gabelli Funds LLC decreased its holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LIN. TradeLink Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,682,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Linde from $375.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $361.25.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $351.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of $329.28 and a 200 day moving average of $311.88. The firm has a market cap of $173.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.84. Linde plc has a 1 year low of $262.47 and a 1 year high of $356.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.49 billion. Linde had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 14.95%. Linde’s revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Linde plc will post 13.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.275 per share. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 13th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.73%.

Linde plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

