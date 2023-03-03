Gabelli Funds LLC Buys Shares of 36,000 American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in American Vanguard by 1,034.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,314 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,022 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in American Vanguard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. 81.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVD opened at $21.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.53. The company has a market cap of $621.77 million, a PE ratio of 22.13 and a beta of 0.92. American Vanguard Co. has a 1 year low of $14.96 and a 1 year high of $25.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 27th. This is an increase from American Vanguard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is 12.63%.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

