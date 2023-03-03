Gabelli Funds LLC Has $428,000 Position in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

Gabelli Funds LLC reduced its holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,050 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 208.1% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 144.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust raised its holdings in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 82.2% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 2,538 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Stock Up 2.0 %

SMG stock opened at $84.24 on Friday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $140.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.61, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Dividend Announcement

Scotts Miracle-Gro ( NYSE:SMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $526.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.44 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a negative net margin of 11.64% and a positive return on equity of 55.54%. The business’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.88) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -32.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,503 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.51, for a total value of $216,534.53. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,586.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Hagedorn sold 50,000 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $3,038,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 212,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,907,669.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,438 shares of company stock valued at $7,368,783. 27.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMG shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $56.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $45.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and sale of products for lawn and garden care and indoor and hydroponic gardening. Its products and services include lawn care, gardening and landscape, hydroponic hardware and growing environments, lighting, controls, and marketing agreement.

Further Reading

