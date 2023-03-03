Gabelli Funds LLC Purchases 5,000 Shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.14% of Astronics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATRO. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Astronics by 54.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,979 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,122,674 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $27,446,000 after acquiring an additional 52,176 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Astronics by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,409,000 after acquiring an additional 68,864 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Astronics in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Institutional investors own 57.19% of the company’s stock.

Astronics stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.36. Astronics Co. has a 1 year low of $7.46 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $502.56 million, a P/E ratio of -18.48 and a beta of 1.58.

ATRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Astronics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Astronics Corp. engages in the provision of electrical power generation and distribution systems. It includes motion systems, lighting and safety systems, avionics products, aircraft structures, systems certification, and automated test systems. It operates through the Aerospace and Test Systems segments.

