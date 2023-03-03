Gabelli Funds LLC Takes Position in Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 115,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000. Gabelli Funds LLC owned 0.41% of Applied Optoelectronics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AAOI. Monaco Asset Management SAM bought a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,006,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 646.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 308,279 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 266,979 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 79.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 403,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 178,182 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 240.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 189,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 134,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 149.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 124,483 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 74,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th.

Shares of AAOI opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.14 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.47. Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $4.00.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

