PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Shares Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in PENN Entertainment by 1,694.9% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PENN Entertainment during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at PENN Entertainment

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $4,923,867.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Saul Reibstein sold 39,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $1,317,469.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,055 shares in the company, valued at $1,237,266.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of PENN stock opened at $30.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $51.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.13.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 5.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of PENN Entertainment in a report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of PENN Entertainment from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.13.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

